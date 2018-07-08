Gingko Bioworks launches biosecurity initiative

Boston-based synthetic biology company Ginkgo Bioworks has launched a biosecurity initiative to help predict biological warfare and infectious disease threats. For Ginkgo, the initiative incorporates existing contracts totaling up to $64 million from the U.S. Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), the Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. For one IARPA-sponsored project, Ginkgo will develop algorithms along with Battelle, One Codex, and Twist Bioscience to detect potential threats from known and unknown DNA sequences.
