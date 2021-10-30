Ginkgo beauty industry spin-off Arcaea raises $75 million

Arcaea, a beauty business recently spun out of the synthetic biology company Ginkgo Bioworks, has raised $78 million in series A funding. The cash will allow the company to develop a pipeline of beauty products. To start, it’s hoping to use fermentation to make a never-before-smelled fragrance, proteins that can memorize hair styles, and filters that can protect skin from the elements. CEO Jasmina Aganovic has spent the past 2 years building the business as an entrepreneur-in-residence at Ginkgo.
