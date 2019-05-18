Ginkgo buys Warp Drive genome-mining platform

Months after acquiring Warp Drive Bio, Revolution Medicines has sold the biotech firm’s genome-mining platform to Ginkgo Bioworks, a Boston-based synthetic-biology firm. Warp Drive has amassed sequencing data for more than 135,000 bacterial strains, a library that researchers sift through in search of clusters that encode for specific structural elements of compounds. Ginkgo says it will continue work related to a 2017 antibiotics drug-discovery pact established between Roche and Warp Drive.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter