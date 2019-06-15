GlaxoSmithKline and University of California to set up a CRISPR lab

GlaxoSmithKline and the University of California will establish a CRISPR gene-editing technology lab near UC San Francisco’s Mission Bay campus. GSK will provide up to $67 million over 5 years to the lab, which will include facilities for 24 university employees and up to 14 GSK staffers. It will focus on immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna, a UC Berkeley professor, is among those who helped conceive the lab.
