Green Li-ion starts up battery recycling plant

Green Li-ion has started up a battery recycling plant in Atoka, Oklahoma. The facility uses a hydrometallurgical process to extract metals from black mass, a powder made by pulverizing spent batteries. The plant will be able to produce 600–1,100 metric tons of precursors for battery cathodes per year. The company plans to expand capacity over the next year. Green Li-ion’s technology can extract metals from lithium iron phosphate batteries, which some recyclers don’t process because they don’t contain nickel or cobalt.
