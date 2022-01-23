GreenLight invests in RNA R&D for agriculture

GreenLight Biosciences plans to expand its operation in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, where it researches use of RNA-based products for insect, fungus, and weed control. The firm is adding a greenhouse and labs and says it will have 60 employees there by the end of the year. GreenLight expects its first product, for controlling the Colorado potato beetle, to win US approval this year. It will go public in the coming months by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that could value it at $1.2 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter