Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 24, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 3

Scientists want to develop new tools and methods to uncover the proteins they’ve yet to see

Cover image:Scientists think they’ve seen only a fraction of the proteins at work inside our bodies. They’d like to explore the ones they’ve yet to uncover

Credit: Alfred Pasieka/Science Source, SPL/Science Source (Proteomics); Shutterstock (Face)

Volume 100 | Issue 3
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“What is interesting is we hate to change, right? But when we change something, it’s very difficult to come back.”

Fabio Caravieri, head of global marketing for industrial and consumer specialties, Clariant

Proteomics

Many of our proteins remain hidden in the dark proteome

How Pfizer scientists transformed an old drug lead into a COVID-19 antiviral

Behind the scenes of the medicinal chemistry campaign that led to the pill Paxlovid

How Alberta is turning carbon emissions into an advantage

The Canadian province’s carbon pricing and sequestration infrastructure are helping attract investment

  • Consumer Products

    Cleaning changed during the pandemic, and it may not change back

    The cleaning product industry expects intense cleaning to be a long-term habit

  • Misconduct

    Charges dismissed against MIT’s Gang Chen over China interactions

    Harvard’s Charles Lieber loses case over legal bills

  • Research Funding

    How the US is faring in science funding and outcomes compared with other countries

    National Science Board report continues to show China closing in on or overtaking the US

Science Concentrates

image name
Investment

France wins chemical and pharma projects

Push by President Macron nabs investment in plastics recycling, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

OBITUARIES

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A greener glitter and respinning NMR tunes

 

