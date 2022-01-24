Quote of the Week

January 24, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 3
Scientists want to develop new tools and methods to uncover the proteins they’ve yet to see
Cover image:Scientists think they’ve seen only a fraction of the proteins at work inside our bodies. They’d like to explore the ones they’ve yet to uncover
Behind the scenes of the medicinal chemistry campaign that led to the pill Paxlovid
The Canadian province’s carbon pricing and sequestration infrastructure are helping attract investment
The cleaning product industry expects intense cleaning to be a long-term habit
Harvard’s Charles Lieber loses case over legal bills
National Science Board report continues to show China closing in on or overtaking the US
Push by President Macron nabs investment in plastics recycling, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals