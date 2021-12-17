Harbinger Health launches for cancer detection, led by former FDA head

Flagship Pioneering, the life sciences investment firm that helped found Moderna, has launched its latest company, Harbinger Health, with $50 million of committed capital. Flagship founded Harbinger quietly in 2018 to develop blood-based tests for early cancer detection. Harbinger says the tests are based on advances in machine learning and the biology of early cancer. Stephen Hahn, a former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, will be the start-up’s CEO.
