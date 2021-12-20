Quote of the Week

December 20, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 45
With researchers back in the swing of things, we review the year’s top trends, fascinating findings, memorable molecules, and more
Cover image:With researchers back in the swing of things, we review the year’s top trends, fascinating findings, memorable molecules, and more
Credit: Sally Deng
Bayer is removing glyphosate from lawn and household products in the US. Most alternatives aren’t as effective
Fueled by new evidence that wildfire smoke can carry living microbes and is associated with a local increase in COVID-19 cases, scientists wonder if smoke might spread infectious diseases and worsen their effects
Chemjobber says industrial chemists have almost unprecedented job prospects, while academics could be facing greater challenges than ever
With new materials and careful engineering, researchers have made the first radio frequency diodes for conformable electronics
Asymmetric organocatalysis forges tricky carbon-sulfur bond in antibacterial and anticancer molecules
Risk assessment of organophosphate esters combines laboratory studies, environmental screening, and computer modeling