The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

December 20, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 45

With researchers back in the swing of things, we review the year’s top trends, fascinating findings, memorable molecules, and more

Cover image:With researchers back in the swing of things, we review the year’s top trends, fascinating findings, memorable molecules, and more

Credit: Sally Deng

Quote of the Week

“I don’t mind if there’s a few more weeds if that means we’re not spraying chemicals all over town.”

Will Arnold, council member, Davis City Council

Science Communication

C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2021

Replacing glyphosate in the garden won’t be easy

Bayer is removing glyphosate from lawn and household products in the US. Most alternatives aren’t as effective

Is there a link between wildfires and infectious diseases?

Fueled by new evidence that wildfire smoke can carry living microbes and is associated with a local increase in COVID-19 cases, scientists wonder if smoke might spread infectious diseases and worsen their effects

  • Employment

    Chemists’ employment outlook 2022

    Chemjobber says industrial chemists have almost unprecedented job prospects, while academics could be facing greater challenges than ever

  • Electronic Materials

    Stretchy diode could add wireless communication capability to skin-like sensors

    With new materials and careful engineering, researchers have made the first radio frequency diodes for conformable electronics

  • Catalysis

    Glionitrins synthesized for the first time

    Asymmetric organocatalysis forges tricky carbon-sulfur bond in antibacterial and anticancer molecules

Science Concentrates

image name
Atmospheric Chemistry

Flame retardants form potentially toxic derivatives in city air

Risk assessment of organophosphate esters combines laboratory studies, environmental screening, and computer modeling

Business & Policy Concentrates

