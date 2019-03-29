Harvard and Servier sign microbiome research pact

Servier and Harvard University have signed a three-year pact to research and develop microbiome-targeting therapeutics for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Harvard professor Emily Balskus, an expert in the chemistry of the gut microbiome, will be the academic project leader, while the French drugmaker will contribute knowledge in metabolism and drug development. The project stems from a 2017 research alliance under which Harvard professors can submit proposals for possible Servier funding.
