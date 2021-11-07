Honeywell to enter plastics recycling business

Honeywell has developed a plastics recycling technology that it will deploy in a plant to be built in Andalucía, Spain, with the engineering firm Sacyr. Honeywell says the process, called UpCycle, uses pyrolysis and contaminant management technology to expand the types of plastics that can be recycled to include multilayer packaging and polystyrene. The plant will open in 2023 and have the capacity to recycle 30,000 metric tons per year of mixed plastic waste.
