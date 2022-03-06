Huntsman campaigns for board votes

Huntsman CEO Peter Huntsman has sent a letter to shareholders urging them to vote for the firm’s slate of directors at its shareholders meeting March 25 and against four directors nominated by the activist investor firm Starboard Value, which owns 8.4% of Huntsman’s stock. The letter attacks the Starboard nominees, saying, for instance, that the experience of Jim Gallogly, who ran LyondellBasell Industries from 2009 to 2015, isn’t pertinent because it is a commodity chemical business and not a specialty chemical maker like Huntsman. The letter also states that only 3 of the 25 boards on which former PetSmart executive Susan C. Schnabel has sat were of firms in the chemical space. And it claims that former Celanese executive Sandra Beach Lin hasn’t had relevant experience in over a decade and wasn’t a top executive.
