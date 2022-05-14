Illumina edges toward drug discovery

Illumina is taking steps in the direction of drug discovery. It will partner for 5 years with the life sciences investment firm Deerfield Management. Illumina’s gene-sequencing technology and artificial intelligence tools will speed identification of drug targets, the company says, while Deerfield will bring expertise in early-stage drug development. Illumina will apply similar tools in a separate agreement with Janssen Biotech. Joydeep Goswami, Illumina’s chief strategy and corporate development officer, told a recent conference that he hopes to sign more such deals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter