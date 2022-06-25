Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ineos, LyondellBasell, Occidental eye Gulf Coast projects

by Alexander H. Tullo
June 25, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A commodity chemical building boom may be in store for the US Gulf Coast. Ineos says it is evaluating sites for a world-scale acetic acid and derivatives plant in the region. The firm, which expects to make a final investment decision by the end of 2023, says the region offers competitively priced feedstocks, among other advantages. Ineos says it is not proceeding with a plant for the acetic acid derivative vinyl acetate at its site in Hull, England, because of a “volatile and uncompetitive energy costs outlook.” Separately, an application for property tax breaks filed with local authorities shows that LyondellBasell Industries is planning a polyethylene plant for its complex at Corpus Christi, Texas. And according to similar state property tax documents, Occidental Chemical plans to invest in its chlor-alkali complex in Deer Park, Texas. The company says the project will boost chlorine and caustic soda output while lowering the carbon emission intensity of production. Additionally, the oil and gas services firms Enterprise Products and Energy Transfer are both considering building large ethylene cracker complexes on the Gulf Coast (see page 11).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enterprise mulls $5 billion US ethylene cracker
Exxon, SABIC pick site for cracker
Enterprise to build isobutylene plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE