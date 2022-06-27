Advertisement

June 27, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 23

As more chemicals are available to test in the search for drugs, researchers have to decide where to look

Volume 100 | Issue 23
Quote of the Week

“I believe the decarbonizing of the global economy is going to create the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime.”

Larry Fink, CEO, BlackRock

Drug Discovery

Hunting for drugs in chemical space

As more chemicals are available to test in the search for drugs, researchers have to decide where to look

The chemical industry’s new green deals

Chemical companies are increasingly paying attention to how mergers and acquisitions affect their environmental goals

Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of textile fibers

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning weaves together chemical information about the different fibers in our clothing

Science Concentrates

2-D Materials

Introducing 2D semiconducting electrides

Discovery of unusual electron-rich compound may lead to applications in electronic devices and energy storage

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Bill Nye the plastic guy and turning egg cartons into planters

 

