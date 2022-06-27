Quote of the Week

June 27, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 23
As more chemicals are available to test in the search for drugs, researchers have to decide where to look
As more chemicals are available to test in the search for drugs, researchers have to decide where to look
Chemical companies are increasingly paying attention to how mergers and acquisitions affect their environmental goals
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning weaves together chemical information about the different fibers in our clothing
Discovery of unusual electron-rich compound may lead to applications in electronic devices and energy storage
Court orders agency to evaluate cancer risks and impacts on endangered species
Other companies are also scaling up recycling in Europe
Carbon BioSciences, others emerge with non-AAV delivery systems
Discovery of unusual electron-rich compound may lead to applications in electronic devices and energy storage