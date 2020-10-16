Investment firm Ardian buys stake in Angus Chemical

The investment firm Ardian has acquired a 50% stake in Angus Chemical from another investment firm, Golden Gate Capital. The parties say the deal values Angus at about $2.25 billion. Golden Gate bought Angus from Dow in 2015 for $1.2 billion. Illinois-based Angus calls itself the world’s only company dedicated to making nitroalkanes and their derivatives. Golden Gate says it has “meaningfully” grown the company over the past 5 years while repositioning it to focus on premium consumer applications.
