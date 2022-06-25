Invista will convert nylon fiber plant to polymer

Invista is converting nylon 6,6 production at its plant in Camden, South Carolina, from fiber for the carpet market to polymer for the engineering plastics market. The company says it is reacting to burgeoning demand in applications like connectors and sensors. Invista will begin work on the conversion later this year and aims to have it finished in 2024. The company is also expanding nylon 6,6 polymer capacity at its facility in Shanghai.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter