Isowater claims heavy water production advance

Isowater says it has achieved production of market-grade deuterium oxide, also known as heavy water, an isotope that it says is in short supply. The Canadian firm uses an undisclosed process to enrich low-grade D2O to a concentration suitable for use in markets such as research chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and organic light-emitting diodes. Isowater says it still needs to optimize the system and ramp up commercial production. India’s Heavy Water Board calls itself the world’s largest D2O producer, making it mainly for use in nuclear power plants.
