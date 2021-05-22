JSR will exist the synthetic rubber business

After a strategic review, JSR is splitting off its synthetic rubber business, which it calls the largest such business in Japan, for an eventual transfer to the Japanese oil company Eneos. The firms value the transaction at just over $1 billion. The rubber business had sales during its most recent fiscal year of $1.3 billion, nearly a third of the total for JSR, which was once known as Japan Synthetic Rubber. The companies plan to complete the transaction in April 2022.
