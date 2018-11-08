Janssen licenses cancer drug from Yuhan﻿

Janssen is paying the South Korean drugmaker Yuhan $50 million to develop its drug candidate lazertinib, which is being tested in people with non-small-cell lung cancers, including ones with brain metastases. Yuhan could receive up to $1.2 billion in future payments from Janssen. Lazertinib is an epithelial growth factor tyrosine-kinase inhibitor. Another drug of that class, AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso, was approved in the U.S. in April and is expected to bring in billions of dollars.
CORRECTION: On Nov. 14, 2018, this story was updated to correct the structure of lazertinib. The original structure was missing a nitrogen.
