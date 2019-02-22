Janssen signs integrin pact with Morphic

Janssen and the Waltham, Massachusetts–based start-up Morphic Therapeutic will develop small-molecule inhibitors against a class of proteins called integrins. The proteins are adhesion receptors found on the surface of cells throughout the body and are involved in autoimmune diseases, cancer, and fibrosis. Morphic was founded by Harvard Medical School professor Timothy Springer, whose lab discovered that existing integrin inhibitors actually activate integrins. The deal includes an undisclosed payment to Morphic and up to $725 million in milestone payments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter