LG and ADM plan polylactic acid in the US

The agriculture giant ADM and South Korea’s LG Chem plan to build corn-based lactic acid and polylactic (PLA) plants in the US. The companies see strong demand for the products thanks to consumer desire for plant-based goods. Firms already in the business have been expanding. NatureWorks, a joint venture of ADM rival Cargill and PTT Global Chemical, is spending more than $600 million on a lactic acid/PLA complex in Thailand. Total Corbion is planning a PLA plant in France. LG Chem and ADM have been working together on plant-based acrylic acid since 2019.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter