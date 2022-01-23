LG Chem to build plastics recycling plant

LG Chem is investing in the UK plastics recycling technology developer Mura Technology. It will take out a license for Mura’s process, which uses supercritical water to break down postconsumer plastic waste, for a plant in South Korea that will have 25,000 metric tons of annual capacity. Mura has also licensed its technology to Mitsubishi Chemical for a plant in Japan and has formed partnerships with Dow and Chevron Phillips Chemical. Mura is building its own plant in Teesside, England, that will start up later this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter