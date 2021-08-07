Lilly, Kumquat to partner on small molecules for immunotherapy

Loxo Oncology, which is owned by Eli Lilly and Company, is partnering with Kumquat Biosciences to develop small-molecule immunotherapies. Lilly will pay Kumquat $70 million up front, with up to $2 billion in milestone payments. Kumquat will use its small-molecule-developing technology to identify potential antitumor candidates, and Lilly will further develop what it deems the most promising.
