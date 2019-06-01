Lilly buys into Centrexion pain drug

Eli Lilly and Company will pay $47.5 million for the rights to Centrexion Therapeutics’ nonopioid chronic pain treatment, CNTX-0290. The small molecule, currently in Phase I trials, modulates the somatostatin receptor type 4, part of a protein family that dampens the activity of several types of pain receptors. Centrexion could get another $575 million in development and regulatory milestones and can buy into commercializing the drug in the US alongside Lilly.
