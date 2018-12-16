Lilly licenses AC Immune’s tau aggregation inhibitors

Placing yet another bet in the risky area of Alzheimer’s disease drug development, Eli Lilly and Co. will pay AC Immune $81 million as part of a pact to develop small-molecule tau aggregation inhibitors. Previously focused on amyloid-β, Alzheimer’s drug development has largely shifted to tau, the other hallmark protein in the brains of people with the disease. AC Immune’s small molecules lower the levels of tau that is misfolded or in clumps. Lilly has seen multiple Alzheimer’s drugs fail in large, late-stage clinical trials.
