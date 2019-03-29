Lilly teams with ImmuNext for autoimmune drug

Eli Lilly and Company will pay ImmuNext $40 million as part of a research pact focused on an autoimmune disease drug target. The companies have not identified the target but note that most autoimmune therapies dampen the immune system’s response, whereas they want to develop an antibody that can reprogram the immune system. Under the deal, which could be worth $565 million for ImmuNext if products reach the market, Lilly gets a license on a target related to metabolism of white blood cells.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter