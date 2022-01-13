Lilly gets technology from Entos for nucleic acid delivery

Eli Lilly and Company has acquired exclusive rights to Entos Pharmaceuticals’ nucleic acid delivery technology for $50 million. As part of the deal, Entos will create proteolipid vehicles for delivering Lilly-supplied therapeutic cargo to targets in the central and peripheral nervous systems. Lilly says Entos’s technology has the potential “to solve a key delivery challenge for many nucleic acid therapeutic modalities.”
