Livent invests in direct lithium extraction technology

The lithium chemical firm Livent, which is merging with Allkem, has invested in ILiAD Technologies. ILiAD is developing a process to chemically extract lithium from brine. Livent already uses another direct lithium extraction technology at its operations in Argentina, though with that technology the company must first concentrate brine using evaporation ponds. Livent says the ILiAD method, originally developed to process brines in California, will complement the technology used in Argentina.
