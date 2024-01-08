Quote of the Week

January 8, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 1
The 2024 ACS president says active involvement is the best way to access all the benefits ACS offers
Scientists and farmers work to uncover the microbes and molecules behind world-class cocoa
Start-up Octavia Carbon says the country has all the attributes to make it happen
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning fleshes out the chemistry behind plant-based meat.
The photobiologist explains how careful manipulation of light has revealed a path to better understand how the brain works
Recipients are recognized for significant contributions to chemistry and the chemical community
The method also generates hydrogen or hydrogen peroxide, boosting economic value while reducing environmental impact