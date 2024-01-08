Advertisement

January 8, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 1

The 2024 ACS president says active involvement is the best way to access all the benefits ACS offers

Volume 102 | Issue 1
Quote of the Week

“There isn’t a molecule in cacao beans that’s chocolate flavor, the overall ‘chocolatiness’ is a bouquet of different compounds”

David Salt, plant geneticist, University of Nottingham

ACS News

Mary K. Carroll wants to invite more people in

Scientists probe the microscopic secrets behind fine-flavor chocolate

Scientists and farmers work to uncover the microbes and molecules behind world-class cocoa

Can Kenya become a direct-air-capture hub?

Start-up Octavia Carbon says the country has all the attributes to make it happen

  • Food Science

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of meat alternatives

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning fleshes out the chemistry behind plant-based meat.

  • Profiles

    Peter Hegemann, a scientist trying to illuminate the brain

    The photobiologist explains how careful manipulation of light has revealed a path to better understand how the brain works

  • Awards

    2024 ACS National Award winners: Part I

    Recipients are recognized for significant contributions to chemistry and the chemical community

Science Concentrates

Pollution

Electrochemical technique gathers valuable nutrients from manure

The method also generates hydrogen or hydrogen peroxide, boosting economic value while reducing environmental impact

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

A post-Thanksgiving odor and serious recognition for silly names

 

