Lotte and Solvent study plant for battery electrolyte solvents

Lotte Chemical and Sasol Chemicals say they will jointly study building a plant for battery-grade electrolyte solvents at a Sasol site in Lake Charles, Louisiana, or Marl, Germany. The facility would use feedstock provided by Sasol and others and technology from Lotte and third-party licensors. Lotte already produces the electrolyte solvents ethylene carbonate and dimethyl carbonate at its complex in Daesan, South Korea.
