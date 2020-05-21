Mammoth Biosciences and GSK partner on CRISPR-based COVID-19 test

Mammoth Biosciences will partner with GSK Consumer Healthcare to create a handheld, at-home COVID-19 test. The test is based on CRISPR, a gene-editing technology they are deploying to detect viral RNA from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Mammoth says the test will produce results from a nasal swab in under 20 min. The companies expect to apply later this year for a US emergency use authorization.
