MapKure launched by BeiGene and SpringWorks

Chinese biotech firm BeiGene and the Pfizer spin-off SpringWorks Therapeutics have launched MapKure, a cancer-focused biotech firm. MapKure’s main mission is the development of BGB-3245, a small molecule invented by BeiGene that blocks several kinds of BRAF mutations. Although the US Food and Drug Administration has approved drugs to treat V600 BRAF mutations, people whose tumors feature non-V600 BRAF mutations or RAF fusions do not have good options. MapKure plans to study BGB-3245 in people with tumors featuring the range of RAF mutations alongside those who have developed resistance to drugs for V600 BRAF mutations.
