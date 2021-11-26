Meatpacker JBS invests $100 million in cellular meat company

JBS, which calls itself the world’s largest protein company, is taking a majority stake in the Spanish cell-based meat firm BioTech Foods. The $100 million investment will include a plant in Spain and a research center in Brazil, where JBS is based. JBS expects the Spanish plant to reach commercial production by 2024 and plans to eventually add a plant at the R&D center. While this is JBS’s first foray into cultivated meat, which is grown from animal cells, competitors Tyson and Cargill have made similar investments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter