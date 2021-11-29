Advertisement

09943-cover-fen.jpg
09943-cover-fen.jpg
November 29, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 43

This unexpected property of the porous materials is opening doors to new applications, like charge storage devices, electrochemical sensors, and electrocatalysts

Cover image:Chemists have found that these porous materials can conduct charge. This unexpected property is opening doors to new MOF applications, such as charge storage devices, electrochemical sensors, and electrocatalysts

Credit: Chungseong Park, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 43
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“A major benefit of RNAi pesticides is that they are species specific, “with precision like a bullet.”

Subba Reddy Palli, professor of entomology, University of Kentucky

Metal-Organic Frameworks

Conducting charge is MOFs’ new trick

This unexpected property of the porous materials is opening doors to new applications, like charge storage devices, electrochemical sensors, and electrocatalysts

Betting on RNAi as the new wave of crop protection solutions

Scientists see the Colorado potato beetle as a test case for the new technology

New data raise questions about asbestos containment strategy

Study suggests that certain organic compounds in soil could make asbestos fibers more mobile

  • Materials

    NIST materials scientist makes new metal alloys for cheaper nickel coins

    Metallurgist Carelyn E. Campbell discusses the challenges of designing a replacement material for the 5-cent coin

  • Physical Chemistry

    Periodic Graphics: The science and uses of deuterium

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning describes how deuterium and hydrogen differ and how scientists use the isotope.

  • Employment

    How to design the perfect career panel

    Don’t invite your friends—pick panelists that point young people toward the diverse future of chemistry

Science Concentrates

image name
Chemical Sensing

Molecular sensor measures lithium levels in neurons

DNA-based detector could help people with bipolar disorder adjust drug dosage and help researchers study lithium’s action in cells

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A different spin on NMR

 

Job listings

