Quote of the Week

November 29, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 43
Cover image:Chemists have found that these porous materials can conduct charge. This unexpected property is opening doors to new MOF applications, such as charge storage devices, electrochemical sensors, and electrocatalysts
Credit: Chungseong Park, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
Scientists see the Colorado potato beetle as a test case for the new technology
Study suggests that certain organic compounds in soil could make asbestos fibers more mobile
Metallurgist Carelyn E. Campbell discusses the challenges of designing a replacement material for the 5-cent coin
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning describes how deuterium and hydrogen differ and how scientists use the isotope.
Don’t invite your friends—pick panelists that point young people toward the diverse future of chemistry
DNA-based detector could help people with bipolar disorder adjust drug dosage and help researchers study lithium’s action in cells