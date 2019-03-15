Merck & Co. licenses pain technology from King’s College London

Merck & Co. has licensed pain medication technology developed in the lab of Peter McNaughton at King’s College London. McNaughton’s lab has shown that blocking the activity of the protein HCN2 in animals can deliver effective pain relief without side effects, the college says. King’s and Wellcome, a charity that funds McNaughton’s work, are eligible to receive up to $340 million in milestones if a drug comes to market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter