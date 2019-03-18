Advertisement

09711-cover-opener.jpg
09711-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 18, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 11

Chemicals and pathogens interact to weaken the immune system, reduce vaccine efficacy, and increase pathogen virulence

Cover image:Cover for C&EN, March 18, 2019

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 11
Quote of the Week

“We’ve recognized that the need to have access to high-quality content goes well beyond general-education courses.”

David Harris, Editor in chief, Rice University’s OpenStax

Persistent Pollutants

Linking pollution and infectious disease

Chemicals and pathogens interact to weaken the immune system, reduce vaccine efficacy, and increase pathogen virulence

Artificial intelligence tools could benefit chemists with disabilities. So why aren’t they?

Automation scientists in academia and industry have created devices to make lab work more efficient, but they haven’t yet made accessibility for this small population a priority

Open-access chemistry textbooks gain popularity

Professors increasingly adopt free resources, such as LibreTexts, with an eye toward affordability for students

  • Diagnostics

    Colorado chemist updates tattoo chemistry with an eye toward medical diagnostics

    Carson Bruns explains how nanotechnology could allow body art to keep tabs on health measures

  • Employment

    Chemjobber on heretics in the lab

    Don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Amphotericin B improves cystic fibrosis symptoms in cultured cells and pigs

Antifungal drug forms ion channels in cells to increase secretion of bicarbonate

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

Constructing the periodic table from thread and yarn

 

