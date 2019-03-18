Quote of the Week

Linking pollution and infectious disease
Chemicals and pathogens interact to weaken the immune system, reduce vaccine efficacy, and increase pathogen virulence
March 18, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 11
Cover image:Cover for C&EN, March 18, 2019
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
Automation scientists in academia and industry have created devices to make lab work more efficient, but they haven’t yet made accessibility for this small population a priority
Professors increasingly adopt free resources, such as LibreTexts, with an eye toward affordability for students
Carson Bruns explains how nanotechnology could allow body art to keep tabs on health measures
Don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo
Antifungal drug forms ion channels in cells to increase secretion of bicarbonate