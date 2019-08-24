Merck and CureVac strike Ivy League deals

Merck & Co. is providing Harvard Medical School professor Arlene Sharpe with an undisclosed amount of research funding for 4 years. Sharpe, who is chair of the Department of Immunology, helped discover the function of PD-1, a protein that is targeted by checkpoint inhibitor cancer therapies, including Merck’s Keytruda. Merck hopes to discover new immunotherapy drug targets. Separately, the German messenger-RNA-therapy company CureVac signed an agreement with Yale University pulmonologist Geoffrey Chupp to conduct preclinical research on mRNA therapies for lung diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter