Merck KGaA’s MilliporeSigma to acquire Mirus Bio

MilliporeSigma, the North American life sciences business of the German company Merck KGaA, has agreed to acquire Mirus Bio for $600 million. Spun off from the University of Wisconsin in 1995, the firm was bought by Wisconsin-based Gamma Biosciences in 2021. Mirus Bio makes transfection reagents, which are used as vehicles to inject viral vector-based gene therapies into cells. The companies expect to complete the deal in the third quarter of this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter