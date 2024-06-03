Quote of the Week

June 3, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 17
The world’s largest direct-air-capture plant opens, but questions remain about its value
“We are achieving a thousandfold scale-up already in a couple of years.”
What happens when the reward for making a new antibiotic is bankruptcy?
Easy access to functional molecules remains central over 2 decades after the first click reactions made their debut
'Superconductivity comes up every couple of years. This was the first one that got so much traction.'
Sensor is outfitted with a hydrogel that houses healing bacteria
Cement can be recycled by throwing it into electric steel-recycling furnaces