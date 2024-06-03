Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

June 3, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 17

The world’s largest direct-air-capture plant opens, but questions remain about its value

Volume 102 | Issue 17
Quote of the Week

“We are achieving a thousandfold scale-up already in a couple of years.”

Sandra Ósk Snæbjörnsdóttir, chief scientist, Carbfix

Greenhouse Gases

Sucking carbon dioxide from air in Iceland

The world’s largest direct-air-capture plant opens, but questions remain about its value

New antibiotics are hard to come by. Red tape is making the problem worse

What happens when the reward for making a new antibiotic is bankruptcy?

The future of click chemistry

Easy access to functional molecules remains central over 2 decades after the first click reactions made their debut

  • Electronic Materials

    Leslie Schoop on busting the LK-99 myth

    'Superconductivity comes up every couple of years. This was the first one that got so much traction.'

  • Electronic Materials

    Bioelectronic device is loaded with bacteria

    Sensor is outfitted with a hydrogel that houses healing bacteria

Science Concentrates

image name
Recycling

Could cement and steel team up to cut emissions?

Cement can be recycled by throwing it into electric steel-recycling furnaces

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Preserving glass flowers and saving seeds

 

