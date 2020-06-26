Merck and Yumanity sign neurodegenerative disease deal

Merck & Co. and Yumanity Therapeutics will jointly develop neurodegenerative disease treatments. Their deal, which includes an undisclosed up-front payment, gives Merck access to two preclinical Yumanity programs: an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment and a therapy for frontotemporal lobar dementia. Yumanity launched in 2014 to target the misfolded proteins common in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Last year, the company moved its first drug candidate, for Parkinson’s, into Phase I clinical trials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter