Merck will close Cherokee facility

Merck & Co. plans to close its Cherokee site in Danville, Pennsylvania, where it produces active pharmaceutical ingredients for the antibiotics Primaxin/Tienam,Recarbrio, and Invanz. Merck will continue to make the actives for Primaxin/Tienam and Recarbrio at other facilities. Production is scheduled to cease in 2024 after a phased layoff of the plant’s approximately 300 workers. Merck sold the Cherokee facility in 2008 to PRWT Services, a newcomer to the industry based in Philadelphia, and repurchased the site in 2010.
