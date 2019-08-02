Merck injects new jobs in North Carolina

Merck & Co. plans to spend $650 million on a 21,000 m2 vaccines plant in Durham, North Carolina, to satisfy growing demand for the recombinant human papillomavirus vaccines Gardasil and Gardasil 9. The expansion won’t come without some pain: Merck first plans to end bulk production of a chicken pox vaccine and eliminate 150 jobs at the site. Once the Gardasil unit comes on line, employment there will reach 1,600, about 400 more than at present.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter