Merck to test IL-15-boosted T cells

Merck & Co. has agreed to acquire Immune Design, a South San Francisco–based developer of vaccines and adjuvant systems, for about $300 million. Roger M. Perlmutter, head of Merck Research Laboratories, says the acquisition builds on Merck technology, such as its immuno-oncology therapy Keytruda, for harnessing the immune system to treat disease. Immune Design also brings G100, a small-molecule immuno-oncology drug candidate in clinical trials as a treatment for follicular non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
