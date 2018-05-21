Merck’s Ebola vaccine arrives in Congo

A first batch of Merck & Co.’s experimental Ebola vaccine, V920, has arrived in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the World Health Organization. The 4,000 doses of vaccine are meant to stem the spread of the deadly virus following a fresh outbreak in the region. As of May 14, 44 cases, including at least 23 deaths, have been reported in Congo. Merck licensed V920 from NewLink Genetics in 2014 amid an eruption of Ebola virus in West Africa that claimed more than 11,000 lives.
