Micreos raises funds for phage-derived skin-care antibiotics

The Dutch company Micreos has raised about $34 million to further develop enzyme-based antibiotics called endolysins. The enzymes are normally made by bacteriophages, viruses that selectively kill specific strains of bacteria. The company already offers a nonprescription skin-care product called Gladskin containing endolysins that specifically kill the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus to treat conditions such as acne and eczema. Micreos plans to begin selling Gladskin in the US this year.
