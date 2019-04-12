Mitsubishi opens sustainability center at Arizona State

A center focused on sustainability and funded by Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings has opened at Arizona State University. Called the Global Kaiteki Center, it will be led by chemical engineering professor George Stephanopoulos and further the Kaiteki concept of “the sustainable well-being of people, society, and our planet Earth.” Stephanopoulos says the center will draw on academic resources at Arizona State to solve problems and promote Kaiteki.
