Moderna opens mRNA manufacturing facility

Moderna Therapeutics, the Cambridge, Mass.-based messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics start-up, has opened a $110 million, 18,600-m2 production facility. The plant will house over 200 employees and make mRNA molecules for the company’s clinical programs, including its ischemic heart disease partnership with AstraZeneca. The plant will also make mRNA for Moderna’s vaccine programs, including vaccines for infectious diseases, mosquito-borne diseases, and cancer.
