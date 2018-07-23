Quote of the Week

July 23, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 30
Epidiolex earns FDA’s blessing, moving cannabidiol into the medical mainstream
Cover image:A 3-D structure of cannabidiol.
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN
Although some kinks are still being worked out, the European XFEL is now giving researchers an unprecedented view of the inner workings of molecules and materials
Researchers are working to fix genetic conditions like Gaucher disease before birth by testing experimental therapies on fetal animals
Horizon Europe raises stakes in global technology race
Study shakes up scientists’ understanding of how bacterial infections develop
Study shakes up scientists’ understanding of how bacterial infections develop