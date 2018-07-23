Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09630-cover1-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09630-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 23, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 30

Epidiolex earns FDA’s blessing, moving cannabidiol into the medical mainstream

Cover image:A 3-D structure of cannabidiol.

Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 30
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“It is transformative that people don’t hate gene therapy.”

Simon N. Waddington, researcher, University College London

Pharmaceuticals

CBD: Medicine from marijuana

Making molecular movies at Europe’s powerful X-ray laser facility

Although some kinks are still being worked out, the European XFEL is now giving researchers an unprecedented view of the inner workings of molecules and materials

Fetal gene therapy could treat genetic diseases in the womb

Researchers are working to fix genetic conditions like Gaucher disease before birth by testing experimental therapies on fetal animals

  • Research Funding

    Europe’s science budget set to grow despite Brexit

    Horizon Europe raises stakes in global technology race

  • Infectious disease

    Pathogen recruits good bacteria on skin to initiate infections

    Study shakes up scientists’ understanding of how bacterial infections develop

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Infectious disease

Pathogen recruits good bacteria on skin to initiate infections

Study shakes up scientists’ understanding of how bacterial infections develop

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Raptor report: Berkeley birds and rodent wranglers

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT