Nano One, BASF sign cathode material pact

BASF will evaluate Nano One Materials’ technologies for the production of next-generation cathode materials that can be used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Nano One says its one-pot process can reduce by-products and energy consumption in producing battery materials. The Canadian firm recently agreed to acquire Johnson Matthey’s battery material business in Canada for $8 million.
